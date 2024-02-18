RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Farmers' protest: Internet suspension extended in Punjab till Feb 24
February 18, 2024  17:15
image
The suspension of internet services has been extended in certain areas of some Punjab districts, including Patiala, Sangrur and Fatehgarh Sahib, till February 24 on the orders of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs.
   
Earlier, the internet services were suspended from February 12 till 16 in view of the farmers' 'Delhi Chalo' march.
 
According to the ministry's February 16 order, internet services will remain suspended in areas falling under Shambhu, Julkan, Passian, Patran, Shatrana, Samana, Ghanaur, Devigarh and Balbhera police stations in Patiala; Lalru police station in Mohali; Sangat police station in Bathinda; Killianwali police station in Muktsar; Sardulgarh and Boha police stations in Mansa; and Khanauri, Moonak, Lehra, Sunam and Chajli police stations in Sangrur; and areas under Fatehgarh Sahib police station.
 
The Centre used its special powers under the Telegraph Act of 1885 to suspend internet services in these areas of Punjab.
 
"In exercise of the power conferred by section 7 of Indian Telegraph Act, 1885 read with Sub-rule 1 of Rule 2 of the Temporary Suspension of Telecom Services (Public Emergency or Public Safety) Rules 2017, and in the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order, the temporary suspension of internet services from 00:00 Hrs on February 17, 2024 to 23:59 Hrs on February 24, 2024 in the following areas," the order read.
 
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had raised the issue regarding the suspension of internet services at select areas during the February 15 meeting between three Union ministers and farmer leaders in Chandigarh. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Shastri praises BCCI's chartered flight for Ashwin
Shastri praises BCCI's chartered flight for Ashwin

Ashwin had left for Chennai hours after reaching the coveted milestone of 500 Test wickets on the second day of the match.

3rd Test PHOTOS: India crush England in epic 434-runs victory
3rd Test PHOTOS: India crush England in epic 434-runs victory

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday

Foreign countries also know 'aayega toh...': PM at BJP meet
Foreign countries also know 'aayega toh...': PM at BJP meet

Modi said he is seeking a third term not to enjoy power but to work for the nation. "If I had thought of my home, it would not have been possible to build homes for crores of people," he said.

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after blow to head
Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman hospitalised after blow to head

Experienced left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was on Sunday admitted to a local hospital after suffering a hit on his head by Litton Das during a training session ahead of a Bangladesh Premier League match.

MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath in Delhi amid switch to BJP buzz
MLAs loyal to Kamal Nath in Delhi amid switch to BJP buzz

Three of these MLAs are from Chhindwara, while another three from the region are set to leave for Delhi, sources close to the veteran leader said.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances