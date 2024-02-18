Day 6 of farmers' stir: Govt seeks time for talks

As the farmer protest at the Shambhu border enters the sixth day, Punjab Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee leaders said on Sunday that the government had asked for some time to discuss the matter with the union ministers.





"It is our sixth day at the Shambhu border. Today we are also holding fourth round of talks with the government. The government has asked for some time and said that it will discuss the matter with the union ministers and find a solution to it," the committee's general secretary Sarvan Singh Pandher said on Sunday.





The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (non-political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a 'Delhi Chalo' call to press the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre to accept their demands.





Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana.





The protesting farmers have been camping at the Shambhu border near Ambala since the start of the march on Tuesday, February 13.





Talks between the union ministers and leaders of various farmers' bodies remained inconclusive, with the fourth round of talks scheduled on Sunday. -- ANI

