RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar-like caste-based survey in Jharkhand too
February 18, 2024  12:55
image
Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren has given the go-ahead for a caste-based survey in the state on the lines of neighbouring Bihar, a senior official said on Sunday.

The CM has directed the personnel department to prepare a draft (SoP for conducting the survey) and place it before the cabinet for approval, he said.

If everything goes according to the plan, the exercise will begin after the Lok Sabha elections, the official said.

Indicating the survey, the CM posted on X, "Jiski Jitni Sankhya Bhari, Uski Utni Hissedari (Bigger the population, bigger the share). Jharkhand is ready."

Vinay Kumar Choubey, principal secretary to the CM, told PTI, "The personnel department will prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) to conduct the survey in Jharkhand. It will be placed before the cabinet for approval."

The caste survey will be conducted on the pattern of neighouring Bihar, where data collection was conducted between January 7 and October 2 last year, he added. -- PTI 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Heartbreaking! Run-out drama denies Gill 4th Test century
Heartbreaking! Run-out drama denies Gill 4th Test century

Despite his frustration, Gill's innings showcased his skill and determination in the face of an unfortunate dismissal.

Indian women claim gold in epic badminton final
Indian women claim gold in epic badminton final

Indian women beat Thailand 3-2 in final, clinch historic gold in Badminton Asia Team Championships

3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal puts India in command
3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal puts India in command

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday

Check out Sarfaraz Khan's heartwarming Insta story
Check out Sarfaraz Khan's heartwarming Insta story

The heartwarming Instagram story encapsulates the special moment between Sarfaraz and the Indian skipper.

Union ministers to hold 4th round of talks with farmers today
Union ministers to hold 4th round of talks with farmers today

A panel of Union ministers will hold a fourth round of talks with farmer leaders in Chandigarh on Sunday over their demands, including loan waiver and bringing an ordinance on giving legal guarantee to a minimum support price (MSP) for...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances