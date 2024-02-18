RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
6 Myanmarese poachers die of 'starvation' inside Andaman forest
February 18, 2024  19:08
image
Bodies of six suspected Myanmarese poachers were found in remote Narcondam island in Andaman and Nicobar Islands, an officer said on Sunday. 

It appears that the poachers died of starvation and dehydration on the small volcanic island after they ran out of ration, the official said.

The small boat they used to reach the island had developed some snag and they could not return.  

The bodies were found lying a few metres from the shore in a forest on the small Narcondam island on Saturday.

Located in the easternmost part of India, Narcondam in North and Middle Andaman district is only 126 km from Myanmar's Coco Island. It is formed of andesite, a volcanic rock. The island is classified as a dormant volcano by the Geological Survey of India (GSI).

The island covering an area of approximately 7.6 square kilometres is a hunting ground for the poachers from Myanmar.

On February 14, the Andaman police during a search operation apprehended two Myanmarese poachers from Narcondam Island. They were brought to Port Blair and handed over to the CID, the officer said.
During interrogation, they revealed that six more poachers from their country were hiding in the forest of Narcondum.

"Immediately, a search team of Andaman police swung into action and they found bodies of the six poachers," the officer said.
 
Preliminary investigation revealed that the motorised wooden dinghy in which they entered the Indian Territory developed some snag and they took shelter in the jungle of Narcondum. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Test cricket is tough, but I'm determined to make it count: Jaiswal
Test cricket is tough, but I'm determined to make it count: Jaiswal

Playing an aggressive brand of cricket, Yashasvi Jaiswal has already hit two double hundreds in his nascent career and the young India opener says though Test cricket is "tough" he believes in making it big after getting a start.

3rd Test PHOTOS: India crush England in epic 434-runs victory
3rd Test PHOTOS: India crush England in epic 434-runs victory

Images from Day 4 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Sunday

How dominant India outplayed England to take 2-1 series lead
How dominant India outplayed England to take 2-1 series lead

India set England a huge target and then skittled the tourists out for 122 to romp to a 434-run victory in the third Test and go 2-1 up in the five-match series on Sunday.

Dhoni leads star-studded IPL dream team: Who made the cut?
Dhoni leads star-studded IPL dream team: Who made the cut?

Dhoni picked as skipper of IPL's all-time greatest team

India's Record Six Showcase: Rohit, Young Guns Shine
India's Record Six Showcase: Rohit, Young Guns Shine

The team's remarkable feat of hitting 28 sixes in this match established a new record for the highest six-count in a single Test match

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances