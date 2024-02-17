Veteran actor Anjana Bhowmik dies at 79





She was 79. Anjana who had been ailing for some time died at a private hospital in Kolkata at around 10:30 am, they said.





She was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems on February 16.





She had been bedridden due to geriatric problems in recent months.





She is survived by daughters Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Bhowmick.





Condoling Anjana Bhowmick's death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a statement in Bengali said, Anjana will forever be remembered for her role in classics like 'Nishibasar', 'Pratham Basanta' and others.





Banerjee said the state government had conferred Bisesh Chalachitra Puraskar (special film award) on her for her contribution to cinema in 2012.





The chief minister said Bhowmick's death leaves a void which can never be filled up.She offered her condolences to her family, friends and countless fans. -- PTI

