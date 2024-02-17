RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Veteran actor Anjana Bhowmik dies at 79
February 17, 2024  17:35
Popular actor of yesteryears Anjana Bhowmick died in Kolkata on Saturday, family sources said. 

She was 79. Anjana who had been ailing for some time died at a private hospital in Kolkata at around 10:30 am, they said. 

She was admitted to the hospital due to respiratory problems on February 16. 

She had been bedridden due to geriatric problems in recent months. 

She is survived by daughters Nilanjana Sengupta and Chandana Bhowmick. 

Condoling Anjana Bhowmick's death, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a statement in Bengali said, Anjana will forever be remembered for her role in classics like 'Nishibasar', 'Pratham Basanta' and others. 

Banerjee said the state government had conferred Bisesh Chalachitra Puraskar (special film award) on her for her contribution to cinema in 2012. 

The chief minister said Bhowmick's death leaves a void which can never be filled up.She offered her condolences to her family, friends and countless fans. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test PHOTOS: Yashasvi rocks England with ton as India in cruise control
3rd Test PHOTOS: Yashasvi rocks England with ton as India in cruise control

Images from Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart
The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart

Sachin visited bat-manufacturing unit in Kashmir, pleased with quality of willow

Mohammed Siraj: 150 wickets and counting
Mohammed Siraj: 150 wickets and counting

Siraj's stellar performance in England's first innings, where he claimed 4/84 in 21.5 overs, played a crucial role in India gaining a vital lead.

Farmers' agitation: Shooters sweat over Olympic selection trials in Patiala
Farmers' agitation: Shooters sweat over Olympic selection trials in Patiala

More than 150 shotgun shooters are sweating over their participation in crucial national Olympic trials later this month in Patiala in the wake of the farmers' agitation.

ED to quiz Naveen Patnaik's MLA in college land irregularities case
ED to quiz Naveen Patnaik's MLA in college land irregularities case

The probe agency has issued summons to Samal and his son Prayaskanti in connection with Barapada Engineering College land irregularities, they added.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances