Two new Covid deaths reported in India, active tally declines





India saw a single-day rise of 144 cases of COVID, while the number of active cases of the infection has declined to 840, the data updated at 8 am stated.





The number of daily cases had dropped to double-digits till December 5, 2023 but cases had begun to increase after emergence of a new variant and cold weather conditions.





After December 5, a maximum of 841 new cases were reported on December 31, 2023 which is 0.2 per cent of the peak cases reported in May 2021, official sources said. India has witnessed three waves of COVID-19 in the past with the peak incidence of daily new cases and deaths being reported during the Delta wave in April-June 2021. -- PTI

Two new deaths -- one each from Rajasthan and Uttar Pradesh -- have been reported in a span of 24 hours, according to the Union health ministry's data on Saturday.