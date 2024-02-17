RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Raj Bhavan will shelter 'tortured' Sandeshkhali women: Guv
February 17, 2024  20:42
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in Sandeshkhali on February 12, 2024/ANI Photo
Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose in Sandeshkhali on February 12, 2024/ANI Photo
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Saturday said the doors of Raj Bhavan are open for the women of trouble-torn Sandeshkhali who feel unsafe in their homes. 

Speaking to PTI, Bose, who considers himself the Rakhi brother of the women in Sandeshkhali, vowed to do everything in his power to protect them. 

He assured that the "tortured" women from Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district could seek refuge in Raj Bhavan, where they would be provided with shelter, food, and security. 

Bose emphasised, "Doors of Raj Bhavan are open for victimised women who can come and stay here. We will provide them shelter, food, and security," he said. 

The governor said women feeling threatened could contact the 'Peace Room' at Raj Bhavan by dialing 033-22001641 to lodge complaints. 

He assured that prompt action would be taken, asserting, "Our Peace Room is always open, and any victim from Sandeshkhali can call to lodge any complaint." -- PTI
