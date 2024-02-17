RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Rahul heads to Wayanad after man killed in elephant, to resume Nyay Yatra tomorrow
February 17, 2024  18:29
Rahul Gandhi is leaving for Wayanad from Varanasi as he is urgently required in his Lok Sabha constituency and will resume his Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj on Sunday afternoon, the party said. 

Gandhi's visit to Wayanad comes a day after a man, who was seriously injured in another wild elephant attack on Friday morning, died at the Kozhikode medical college during the day. 

The victim was an eco-tourism guide of the Forest department and was stationed at the Kuruva Island here which is a well known tourist destination, a Forest official said. 

In a post on X, Congress general secretarty Jairam Ramesh said, "Rahul Gandhi's presence is required urgently in Wayanad. He is leaving this evening from Varanasi at 5PM. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume at 3PM tomorrow, February 18th, at Prayagraj." 

In Wayanad, a district-wide hartal was called by the ruling LDF, Opposition UDF and BJP to seek permanent solutions to the man-animal conflicts in the region. 

Shops and business establishments remained closed while vehicles kept off the roads across the district. 

The Congress yatra entered Uttar Pradesh on Friday and will traverse through the state before entering Rajasthan. -- PTI
