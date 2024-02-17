RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Parts of Himachal may receive heavy rain, snow on Feb 18-19; orange alert issued
February 17, 2024  21:50
File image
File image
Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rain, snow and thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty winds on Sunday and Monday, according to the weather office. 

On Saturday, the weather remained dry and day temperatures rose marginally with Una recording a high of 27 degrees Celsius. 

The MeT office issued a yellow warning of heavy to very heavy rain/snow and thunderstorm accompanied with hail, gusty winds and lighting at isolated places on February 18 and 19. 

It predicted heavy rain/snow and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty wind and lighting at isolated places on February 20 and 21, and heavy rains at most places in lower hills and rains and snow in mid and higher hills as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Saturday night. 

The maximum temperature stayed four to 10 degrees above normal in most places, and Kalpa and Keylong in tribal Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts recorded a high of 16 degrees and 4 degrees, 10 and six degrees above normal. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ranji Trophy: Pujara slams century; Mumbai thrash Assam
Ranji Trophy: Pujara slams century; Mumbai thrash Assam

Cheteshwar Pujara continued his good form in Ranji Trophy as he slammed his second successive century as Saurashtra dominated their Elite Group A match against Manipur.

Four women among 10 killed in TN fireworks factory blast
Four women among 10 killed in TN fireworks factory blast

The mishap occurred around 12.30 pm on Saturday in the chemical mixing room of the firecracker-making unit in the village.

'Jaiswal a superstar in the making'
'Jaiswal a superstar in the making'

Ben Duckett said England deserves credit for inspiring players in the opposition camp to bat aggressively in Test cricket.

Historic! India women stun Japan; enter Badminton Asia Team final
Historic! India women stun Japan; enter Badminton Asia Team final

Indian women shuttlers' progressed to their first-ever final at the Badminton Asia Team Championships after edging out two-time former champions Japan 3-2.

2 Gujarat SPs among 19 booked for abducting, extorting Bhuj firm staffer
2 Gujarat SPs among 19 booked for abducting, extorting Bhuj firm staffer

The probe agency, in the release, did not disclose the exact roles of the accused police officers, citing that it would affect the investigation.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances