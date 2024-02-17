Parts of Himachal may receive heavy rain, snow on Feb 18-19; orange alert issued





On Saturday, the weather remained dry and day temperatures rose marginally with Una recording a high of 27 degrees Celsius.





The MeT office issued a yellow warning of heavy to very heavy rain/snow and thunderstorm accompanied with hail, gusty winds and lighting at isolated places on February 18 and 19.





It predicted heavy rain/snow and thunderstorm accompanied by gusty wind and lighting at isolated places on February 20 and 21, and heavy rains at most places in lower hills and rains and snow in mid and higher hills as a fresh western disturbance is likely to affect the western Himalayan region from Saturday night.





The maximum temperature stayed four to 10 degrees above normal in most places, and Kalpa and Keylong in tribal Kinnaur and Lahaul and Spiti districts recorded a high of 16 degrees and 4 degrees, 10 and six degrees above normal. -- PTI

Parts of Himachal Pradesh are likely to witness heavy rain, snow and thunderstorm accompanied with hail and gusty winds on Sunday and Monday, according to the weather office.