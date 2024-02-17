RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Now IT dept freezes Cong's Kerala channel account
February 17, 2024  12:56
The management of Congress-backed Jaihind TV in Kerala on Saturday alleged that its bank accounts were frozen by the Centre, a day after the national party's main bank accounts were frozen by the I-T department over an outstanding tax demand. 

According to sources in the TV channel, the office of the assistant commissioner, Central GST and Central Excise in Thiruvananthapuram issued notices to two leading private banks, directing them to recover the amount due to the central government from the news channel's parent company, Bharat Broadcasting Company, leading to the freeze of its accounts. 

Jaihind TV was recently in the news after the CBI issued a notice seeking details of the investments made in the channel by Karnataka deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar in connection with a disproportionate assets case against the Congress leader. 

The channel's managing director BS Shiju said the action of the tax authorities was completely 'unexpected', and that too while the case related to it was pending in the high court. 

"This abrupt action is indeed unfortunate and has plunged the channel into a state of crisis," he said. 

Shiju said the channel, on December 22 last year, received a notice seeking details of an investment made by Shivakumar and his family members in it. -- PTI
