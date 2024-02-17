Marriage pandal collapses at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 25 rescued





According to the Delhi police, the collapse incident took place near the stadium's Gate No. 2 at around 11:15 am.





Upon receiving information, Delhi Fire Services Department officials, along with fire tenders, reached the spot and started an operation to rescue people trapped under the pandal.





Meanwhile, a team of Delhi police officials also reached the spot.





Speaking to the media, DCP South Ankit Chauhan said that a call was received about the collapse of a pandal/tent and the possibility of a few labourers trapped under it.





"After arriving on the spot, it was found that 25-30 labourers were trapped under the fallen structure. The pandal was erected for a wedding function," he said.





DCP Chauhan further said that the pandal was being erected for a wedding near Gate No. 2 of the stadium when it collapsed, trapping labourers working there under it.





"Locals and sportspeople present at the spot came to help and rescued people. It was a 30x60 sq ft pandal set up, and the booking was done under the name of one Rajesh," he said.





"25-30 people were rescued and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital. A search and rescue operation is underway," he said.





"We are further looking into the incident," he added. -- ANI

