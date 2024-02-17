Marriage pandal collapses at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 25 rescued

Marriage pandal collapses at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, 25 rescuedFebruary 17, 2024 14:33
A view of the collapsed marriage pandal at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi/ANI on X
At least 25 people trapped under the collapsed marriage 'pandal' (temporary structure or tent) at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in New Delhi were rescued on Saturday, officials said.
According to the Delhi police, the collapse incident took place near the stadium's Gate No. 2 at around 11:15 am.
Upon receiving information, Delhi Fire Services Department officials, along with fire tenders, reached the spot and started an operation to rescue people trapped under the pandal.
Meanwhile, a team of Delhi police officials also reached the spot.
Speaking to the media, DCP South Ankit Chauhan said that a call was received about the collapse of a pandal/tent and the possibility of a few labourers trapped under it.
"After arriving on the spot, it was found that 25-30 labourers were trapped under the fallen structure. The pandal was erected for a wedding function," he said.
DCP Chauhan further said that the pandal was being erected for a wedding near Gate No. 2 of the stadium when it collapsed, trapping labourers working there under it.
"Locals and sportspeople present at the spot came to help and rescued people. It was a 30x60 sq ft pandal set up, and the booking was done under the name of one Rajesh," he said.
"25-30 people were rescued and shifted to AIIMS Trauma Centre and Safdarjung Hospital. A search and rescue operation is underway," he said.
"We are further looking into the incident," he added. -- ANI