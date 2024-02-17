RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Kamal Nath's MP son drops Congress from X bio
February 17, 2024  14:27
A day after Madhya Pradesh Bharatiya Janata Party chief VD Sharma claimed that several Congress leaders were upset with the grand old party, former CM Kamal Nath's son Nakul Nath dropped Congress from his bio on social media sparking speculation about his next move. 

The move by Nakul Nath, who is the Congress' Lok Sabha member from Chhindwara in MP, has added fuel to rumours of him and father Kamal Nath joining the BJP, according to an NDTV report. 

When asked about speculations of Kamal Nath joining the BJP, VD Sharma said, "So today I am telling you the environment, we have kept our doors open because there are people in Congress who feel that Congress boycotts Lord Ram, India has Ram in its heart. When Congress insults him, then there are people who are pained by this, who are upset, and they should get a chance." 

"If those whose names you are taking have pain in their hearts, then they are also welcome," Sharma said while addressing a press conference in Bhopal on Friday. -- With ANI inputs
