RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Kamal Nath in Delhi, next stop BJP?
February 17, 2024  16:06
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath
Senior Congress leader and former Madhya Pradesh chief minister Kamal Nath arrived in the national capital Saturday afternoon amid speculation that he could cross over to the BJP. 

Over the past few days, Nath had been on a tour of his bastion Chhindwara, from where he had been an MP for nine terms. 

His son Nakul Nath won the seat in the 2019 polls, even as the BJP swept the remaining 28 seats in the state. 

Asked about the speculation that Nath could cross over to the BJP, senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh said in Jabalpur earlier in the day, "I spoke to Kamal Nath at 10.30 pm yesterday, he is in Chhindwara." 

"A person who started his political journey and stood with the Nehru-Gandhi family when Indira Gandhi was sent to jail by the Janata party, do you think such a person will ever leave Congress and the Gandhi family?" Singh said. 

Kamal Nath is said to be disgruntled over not getting a Rajya Sabha berth and also Rahul Gandhi being opposed to him since the party lost the assembly polls late last year. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal's century boosts India's dominance
3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal's century boosts India's dominance

Images from Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart
The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart

Sachin visited bat-manufacturing unit in Kashmir, pleased with quality of willow

Tight security in J-K ahead of Modi's visit next week, borders under watch
Tight security in J-K ahead of Modi's visit next week, borders under watch

As part of the heightened security arrangements in view of Modi's visit, the officials said, the BSF and the police conducted a joint two-hour-long anti-tunnelling operation in the Ramgarh sector of Samba district.

Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite 200 Club!
Ravindra Jadeja Joins Elite 200 Club!

This achievement makes him the third Indian to surpass 3000 runs and claim over 250 wickets in Tests.

Curfew relaxed in violence-hit Haldwani, night curbs to continue
Curfew relaxed in violence-hit Haldwani, night curbs to continue

The curfew was imposed and the administration issued shoot-at-sight orders after stone-pelting incidents, torching of vehicles and a mob surrounded the local police station following the anti-encroachment drive.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances