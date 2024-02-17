INSAT-3DS satellite placed into intended orbit: ISRO





The GSLV-F14 carrying a third generation meteorological satellite lifted-off from the spaceport in Sriharikota, Andhra Pradesh on Saturday.





INSAT-3DS satellite aims to augment the study of the Earth's surface and oceanic observations.





The 51.7 metre tall GSLV-F14 soared majestically from the second launch pad at the spaceport in Sriharikota, leaving behind thick fumes on its tail and soared towards the sky.





It saw thunderous applause from spectators who had gathered at the gallery since afternoon.





The satellite weighing 2,274 kg would serve various departments under the ministry of earth sciences including the Indian meteorological department, ISRO said. -- PTI

A Geosynchronous Launch Vehicle-F14 has successfully placed INSAT-3DS satellite into the intended orbit, said ISRO on Saturday.