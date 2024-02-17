RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Imran Khan's party to sit in Opposition in National Assembly, Punjab province
February 17, 2024  01:47
image
Pakistan's jailed former prime minister Imran Khan's PTI party on Friday announced that it will sit in the Opposition in the National Assembly and the Punjab Provincial assembly. 

The decision was announced by Barrister Ali Saif of Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf, a day after the party had named Umar Ayub Khan as its candidate for the prime minister and Aslam Iqbal as chief minister for Punjab. 

Talking to the media after visiting the Qaumi Watan Party in Islamabad, Saif said that the party decided to sit in the opposition in the Centre and Punjab in accordance with instructions of party founder Imran Khan. 

"We decided to sit in opposition despite the reality that if we received seats according to our votes and the results were not changed then maybe today we might have been in the Centre with 180 seats. Form 45 is the evidence that our candidates won," he said. 

It was not clear if the party would participate in the election of the prime minister and Punjab chief minister after the decision to join the opposition ranks. 

Pakistan received a fractured mandate in the February 8 general polls. 

The PTI-supported independent candidates secured 92 seats, while Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz and the Pakistan Peoples Party secured 75 and 54 seats respectively. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

DGCA notice to Air India over 80-year-old's death after denied wheelchair
DGCA notice to Air India over 80-year-old's death after denied wheelchair

The octogenarian was asked to wait due to heavy demand for wheelchair.

Ashwin rushes home to visit 'unwell mother'; pulls out of 3rd Test
Ashwin rushes home to visit 'unwell mother'; pulls out of 3rd Test

After picking up his coveted 500th Test wicket on Day 2 of the third Test in Rajkot, Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing Test on the same day itself.

Hong Kong busts $1.8-bn money laundering syndicate with India links, 7 held
Hong Kong busts $1.8-bn money laundering syndicate with India links, 7 held

The syndicate used "stooge" bank accounts and shell companies to transfer the largest amount linked to a single case recorded in the city, the Customs and Excise Department of Hong Kong said.

Future of IT industry: 60K more jobs & revenue of $254 bn
Future of IT industry: 60K more jobs & revenue of $254 bn

The domestic technology industry's revenue is projected to grow 3.8 per cent to $254 billion this fiscal, industry body Nasscom said on Friday and highlighted creation of 60,000 more jobs during this period. The industry had clocked a...

BJP, Cong leaders stopped from going to Sandeshkhali
BJP, Cong leaders stopped from going to Sandeshkhali

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress were stopped by police on Friday from visiting the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, escalating the political tensions in the state as the leaders accused West Bengal Chief Minister...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances