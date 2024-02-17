He won't leave Cong: Digvijaya on speculation of Kamal Nath's BJP switch





However another party veteran and Rajya Sabha MP Digvijaya Singh sought to play down the reports saying that he had spoken to Nath on Friday night and he was in Chhindwara.





"Kamal Nath is in Chhindwara...I had a conversation with Kamal Nath last night. He is in Chhindwara. The person who started his political career with the Nehru-Gandhi family and he stood together when the entire Janata Party and the then central government were sending Indira Gandhi to jail. How can you expect that person (Kamal Nath) to leave Sonia Gandhi and Indira Gandhi's families. You should not expect it," Singh told reporters.





Meanwhile, AICC in-charge of Madhya Pradesh Jitendra Singh also said that he did not think that Nath would leave the Congress party and would be joining any other party.





"The way he (Nath) has worked in the organisation since the time of Sanjay Gandhi (Son of Indira Gandhi) till now and the way he has a long relationship with the Congress, I do not think that he will leave the Congress and join any other party," Jitendra Singh said.





On Friday night, Nath had a close door meeting with senior Congress leaders of Chhindwara which included Govind Rai, Vishwanath Okte, Deepak Saxena and Sunil Jaiswal, Arunoday Choubey and Ramu Tekam at his residence in Chhindwara. -- ANI

Reports of former Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath and his son Lok Sabha MP Nakul Nath flying down to Delhi on Saturday have once again resulted in speculation that the veteran Congress leader could switch sides to the BJP.