RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Haryana cop deployed at Shambhu border dies
February 17, 2024  00:26
Representational image
Representational image
A 52-year-old Haryana police sub-inspector posted at the Shambhu border has died, an official said on Friday. 

Hira Lal, who was attached to the Haryana Railway Police, was deployed at the Shambhu border in view of an ongoing farmers' protest, a police spokesperson said. 

The SI experienced a sudden decline in his health conditions while he was on duty, the spokesperson added. 

Lal was promptly rushed to the Civil Hospital in Ambala, but despite efforts by medical personnel, he died, the spokesperson said. 

Haryana director general of police Shatrujeet Kapur expressed grief over the death of the sub-inspector. 

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) and the Kisan Mazdoor Morcha have given a "Delhi Chalo" call to press the BJP-led Centre to accept the farmers' demands. 

Farmers from Punjab began their march to the national capital on Tuesday, but were stopped by security personnel at the Shambhu and Khanauri border points between Punjab and Haryana. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ashwin rushes home to visit 'unwell mother'; pulls out of 3rd Test
Ashwin rushes home to visit 'unwell mother'; pulls out of 3rd Test

After picking up his coveted 500th Test wicket on Day 2 of the third Test in Rajkot, Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing Test on the same day itself.

Hong Kong busts $1.8-bn money laundering syndicate with India links, 7 held
Hong Kong busts $1.8-bn money laundering syndicate with India links, 7 held

The syndicate used "stooge" bank accounts and shell companies to transfer the largest amount linked to a single case recorded in the city, the Customs and Excise Department of Hong Kong said.

Future of IT industry: 60K more jobs & revenue of $254 bn
Future of IT industry: 60K more jobs & revenue of $254 bn

The domestic technology industry's revenue is projected to grow 3.8 per cent to $254 billion this fiscal, industry body Nasscom said on Friday and highlighted creation of 60,000 more jobs during this period. The industry had clocked a...

BJP, Cong leaders stopped from going to Sandeshkhali
BJP, Cong leaders stopped from going to Sandeshkhali

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress were stopped by police on Friday from visiting the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, escalating the political tensions in the state as the leaders accused West Bengal Chief Minister...

Govt okays maritime aircraft among Rs 84,560-cr defence buy
Govt okays maritime aircraft among Rs 84,560-cr defence buy

The proposals cleared by the DAC include new-generation anti-tank mines, air defence tactical control radar, heavy-weight torpedoes, medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft, flight refueller aircraft and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances