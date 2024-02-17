Hartal in Kerala's Wayanad seeking solution to wild elephant menace





Angry agitators blocked the vehicular traffic along the major routes in the district that connect Karnataka and other parts of the state a day after an eco tourism guide of the forest department died after being attacked by an elephant near Kuruva island.





Paul encountered the elephant while stationed near the Eco Tourism centre to turn away people from the area due to the ongoing operation to capture the jumbo which had trampled to death another man last Saturday.





Last week, Aji (42) was trampled to death by the elephant in the Mananthavady area of the district triggering massive protests in Wayanad.





Locals had gathered in large numbers and demanded that the state government take action and provide compensation to the victim's family. Major towns like Kalpetta, Bathery, Mananthavady, Lakidi and other places saw complete shut down on Saturday. -- PTI

Shops remained closed and vehicles kept off the roads in Kerala's Wayanad on Saturday where the ruling Left Democratic Front, Opposition United Democratic Front and Bharatiya Janata Party have called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal seeking permanent solutions to the wild elephant menace in the region.