Gulzar, Sanskrit scholar Rambhadracharya selected for Jnanpith Award
February 17, 2024  16:58
Gulzar/File image
Renowned Urdu poet Gulzar and Sanskrit scholar Jagadguru Rambhadracharya have been named the recipients of the 58th Jnanpith Award, the Jnanpith selection committee announced on Saturday. 

Gulzar is known for his works in Hindi cinema and is considered one of the finest Urdu poets of this era. 

He has earlier received Sahitya Akademi Award for Urdu in 2002, Dadasaheb Phalke Award in 2013, Padma Bhushan in 2004, and at least five National Film awards for his works. 

Rambhadracharya, the founder and head of Tulsi Peeth in Chitrakoot, is a renowned Hindu spiritual leader, educator and writer of more than 100 books. 

In a statement, the Jnanpith selection committee said, "It has been decided to give the award (for 2023) to eminent writers from two languages: Sanskrit litterateur Jagadguru Rambhadracharya and well known Urdu litterateur Shri Gulzar." Goan writer Damodar Mauzo had received the prestigious award for 2022. -- PTI
