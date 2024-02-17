RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Goods train derails near Delhi's Sarai Rohilla railway station
February 17, 2024  13:42
Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station in Delhi/ANI on X
Ten bogies of a goods train derailed near Sarai Rohilla Railway station in Delhi on Saturday, officials said. 

Possible casualty of a person on the track cannot be ruled out, they said. 

The incident happened when the train was passing under the Zakhira flyover on Saturday morning. 

An official of railway police said 10 bogies have derailed in the incident and added that a rescue operation was underway. 

Teams of railway police and fire brigade have arrived at the spot for the rescue operation. 

"Iron sheet rolls were loaded in the goods train. Possible casualty of a person on the track not ruled out," the official said. -- PTI
