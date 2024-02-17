Filmmaker Rajkumar Santoshi gets 2-year jail in cheque case





The complainant, Ashok Lal, a prominent industrialist and shipping magnate from Jamnagar, claimed that he received 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each from the filmmaker, totalling Rs 1 crore, which subsequently bounced.





Piyush Bhojani, the advocate for the businessman in the case, confirmed the sentencing to ANI on Saturday.





According to the advocate, Lal contributed Rs 1 crore to Rajkumar Santoshi's film.





Repaying the magnate, Santoshi allegedly sent him 10 cheques of Rs 10 lakh each.





Once the checks were deposited in the bank within the stipulated time frame, they bounced, the businessman alleged, adding that he first tried to establish contact with the filmmaker over this matter.





However, he claimed that all attempts to establish contact with the filmmaker failed after which he filed a lawsuit under the Negotiable Instruments Act.





During a hearing in the case on Saturday, the court ordered a two-year jail sentence for Santoshi while asking him to repay double the amount that he owes to the businessman. -- ANI

