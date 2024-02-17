RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Electronic gadgets recovered from NSA cell in Assam jail
February 17, 2024  19:00
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh being brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail./File image
Waris Punjab De chief Amritpal Singh being brought to Dibrugarh Central Jail./File image
Several electronic gadgets were discovered from the cells of National Security Act detenues at Dibrugarh Central Jail in Assam on Saturday. 

Among the detenues are ten members of the radical group 'Waris Punjab De', a pro-Khalistani outfit, including its chief Amritpal and one of his uncles. 

They have been incarcerated in the jail since March 19 last year, following their arrests under the NSA from various parts of Punjab during a crackdown on the outfit. 

Director general of police GP Singh revealed that a search of the premises was conducted by jail staff based on intelligence indicating unauthorised activities. 

The search yielded various electronic devices, such as a smartphone with a SIM card, a keypad phone, a TV remote with a keyboard, a spycam pen, pen drives, Bluetooth headphones, and speakers. 

The jail staff confiscated these items, and investigations are underway to determine the source of these "unauthorized articles and mode of induction." 

DGP Singh posted on 'X' that additional CCTV cameras were installed in the public area of the NSA block following the receipt of information about unauthorized activities taking place there. -- PTI
