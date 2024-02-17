ED summons BJD MLA in money laundering case





The probe agency has issued summons to Samal and his son Prayaskanti in connection with Barapada Engineering College land irregularities, they added.





The father-son duo has been asked to report before the ED with all related documents.





The ED's action comes two days after raids were conducted at different places linked to Samal.





"The ED has carried out search operations at 10 locations in Bhadrak and Bhubaneswar cities of Odisha on 15.02.2024 under the provisions of PMLA, 2002 belonging to Prayaskanti Samal (ex-President), Manoj Kumar Goswami (secretary) and others of Barapada School of Engineering and Technology society in the matter of misappropriation of society money by forgery and cheating. During the search operations, various incriminating documents, digital devices, cash of Rs 9 lakhs, undated cheques, land agreements and a Toyota Fortuner car worth Rs 40 lakhs approx were recovered and seized," the ED posted on X on Saturday.





Sources said the vehicle, however, is registered in the name of Trishna Skyscraper Limited, a construction company. -- PTI

