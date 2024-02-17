ED makes 9th arrest in Mahadev betting app case





Nitish Diwan was taken into custody under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in Raipur on Thursday and a special court sent him to the ED's custody till February 24, the federal agency said in a statement.





This is the ninth arrest in the case by the ED.





It earlier arrested Nitin Tibrewal, a resident of Kolkata, Raipur-based Amit Agrawal, alleged cash courier Asim Das, police constable Bheem Singh Yadav, assistant sub-inspector Chandrabhushan Verma, alleged "hawala" operator brothers Anil and Sunil Dammani and a man identified as Satish Chandrakar.





"Nitish Diwan was working at the highest level of Mahadev Online Book in the UAE. He was close to the promoters of the Mahadev app to the extent that he was sent to Zimbabwe by them to look for opportunities for setting up betting operations there," the federal agency claimed.





Diwan, it said, was found to be "holding assets in his name, which were beneficially owned by the promoters of Mahadev Online Book". -- PTI

The Enforcement Directorate on Friday said it has made a fresh and the ninth arrest in connection with its money-laundering probe into the alleged illegal operations of the Mahadev online gaming and betting application that purportedly involve high-ranking politicians and bureaucrats from Chhattisgarh.