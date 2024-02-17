RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Dangal actor Suhani Bhatnagar dies at 19
February 17, 2024  16:34
Suhani Bhatnagar (left) with Dangal co-actors Sakshi Tanwar and Zaira Wasim/File image
Suhani Bhatnagar (left) with Dangal co-actors Sakshi Tanwar and Zaira Wasim/File image
 Actor Suhani Bhatnagar, who played Babita Kumari Phogat's childhood role in Aamir Khan's Dangal, died on Saturday in Delhi while undergoing treatment after she fractured her leg. 

She was 19. 

Aamir Khan's production house confirmed her death. 

"We are deeply saddened to hear about our Suhani passing away. Our heartfelt condolences to her mother Poojaji, and the entire family. Such a talented young girl, such a team player, Dangal would have been incomplete without Suhani. Suhani, you will always remain a star in our hearts. May you rest in peace," Aamir Khan Productions posted on X. 
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal's century swells India's lead
3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal's century swells India's lead

Images from Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

ED to quiz Naveen Patnaik's MLA in college land irregularities case
ED to quiz Naveen Patnaik's MLA in college land irregularities case

The probe agency has issued summons to Samal and his son Prayaskanti in connection with Barapada Engineering College land irregularities, they added.

Jyothi Yarraji smashes own record!
Jyothi Yarraji smashes own record!

Jyothi Yarraji rewrites own NR to win 60m hurdles gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart
The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart

Sachin visited bat-manufacturing unit in Kashmir, pleased with quality of willow

Will it be Ajit Pawar's wife vs Supriya Sule in Baramati?
Will it be Ajit Pawar's wife vs Supriya Sule in Baramati?

The campaign vehicle carried a banner with photographs of Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar with the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances