Curfew in violence-hit Haldwani relaxed temporarily
February 17, 2024  11:56
File image
Authorities have temporarily relaxed curfew in Banbhoolpura of Haldwani City, which was imposed following violence, that broke out on February 8 after an "illegal structure" was demolished as part of an anti-encroachment drive.  

"However, night curfew will continue from 8pm to 6am in Gaujajali, FSI, Godown area. The night curfew will continue in the rest of the areas under Banbhoolpura police station from 5pm to 6am," Nanital police posted on X.  

The curfew was imposed and the administration issued shoot-at-sight orders after stone-pelting incidents, torching of vehicles and a mob surrounded the local police station following the anti-encroachment drive.  

On Friday, additional director general, administration, Amit Sinha, reached the site of the violence in Banbhoolpura and took stock of the newly established police post.  

During his visit, the ADG reviewed security arrangements in the area. The ADG discussed in detail the proposal regarding the prescribed standards required for the new police station and gave the officers concerned the necessary directions to improve the security arrangements.  

As many as 30 people have been arrested, in connection with the Haldwani violence. -- ANI 
