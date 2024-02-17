Congress appoints K Selvaperunthagai as its Tamil Nadu unit president





Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge also appointed Rajesh Kumar as the Congress Legislature Party leader in Tamil Nadu.





The appointments come ahead of the Lok Sabha polls, slated to take place in April-May.





"Congress president has appointed Shri K Selvaperunthagai as the President of Tamil Nadu Pradesh Congress Committee with immediate effect," a party statement said.





The party appreciates the contributions of the outgoing state unit president, K S Alagiri, it said. -- PTI

