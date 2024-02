Clashes in Bihar during idol immersion

A clash erupted between two groups after stones were allegedly pelted at a procession en route to immerse the Goddess Saraswati statue in Bhagalpur's Lodipur on Friday, officials said.





Meanwhile, the police and local administration have taken the situation under control.





"Under Lodipur police station, a clash broke out between two communities during idol immersion. The idol immersion has now been carried out peacefully. The police force has been deployed to maintain the situation," Bhagalpur SP Raj told reportersFurther investigations are underway.





More details are awaited.





In a similar incident, a clash broke out between two communities after stones were pelted at a procession en route to immerse the Goddess Saraswati statue in the Bahera market in Darbhanga on Friday, officials said.





Darbhanga District Magistrate, SSP and senior officials reached the spot and took the situation under control.





"Under Bahera Police Station, during idol immersion, a clash broke out between two communities. The officials reached the stop and took the situation under control," Darbhanga DM Rajeev Raushan told reporters.





Darbhanga DM said that the people who are involved are being identified.





"There was stone pelting between two communities. There is no information on any injuries as of now. Some people have been detained," he said.





Earlier on Thursday, clashes broke out between two communities in Bihar's Darbhanga over the issue of idol immersion officials said.





The incident took place in Muria village of Darbhanga district. -- ANI