RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
CBI moves Mumbai court to stop Netflix broadcast of Indrani Mukerjea docu-series
February 17, 2024  20:15
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation on Saturday moved an application before a special court in Mumbai seeking a stay on a documentary series on Indrani Mukerjea, the prime accused in the Sheena Bora murder case. 

The docu-series, titled The Indrani Mukerjea Story: The Buried Truth delves into the disappearance of 25-year-old Bora and is scheduled to premiere on streaming platform Netflix on February 23. 

In its application filed through public prosecutor CJ Nandode, the CBI asked the court "to issue direction to accused and other concerned for staying/stopping the featuring of the accused persons and the persons connected with the case in the documentary by Netflix and its broadcasting on any platform till the conclusion of the ongoing trial". 

CBI Special Judge SP Naik-Nimbalkar issued notices to Netflix Entertainment Services India and others for their response on the application. 

The hearing on the application has been fixed for February 20. Bora (24) was allegedly strangled to death in a car by Indrani Mukerjea, her then driver Shyamvar Rai and former husband Sanjeev Khanna in April 2012. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Four women among 10 killed in TN fireworks factory blast
Four women among 10 killed in TN fireworks factory blast

The mishap occurred around 12.30 pm on Saturday in the chemical mixing room of the firecracker-making unit in the village.

2 Gujarat SPs among 19 booked for abducting, extorting Bhuj firm staffer
2 Gujarat SPs among 19 booked for abducting, extorting Bhuj firm staffer

The probe agency, in the release, did not disclose the exact roles of the accused police officers, citing that it would affect the investigation.

4 reasons why Jefferies has downgraded ITC
4 reasons why Jefferies has downgraded ITC

ITC stock slipped over 4 per cent on Thursday (February 8) after British American Tobacco (BAT) said it could sell some of its stake in the company, recovering partially in trade. The stock of the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate traded...

Did Nawaz Sharif sacrifice his PM ambition for daughter's future?
Did Nawaz Sharif sacrifice his PM ambition for daughter's future?

Sources in the PML-N told the Press Trust of India in Lahore that Nawaz Sharif decided to withdraw himself from the race for the prime minister's office for his daughter and political heir, Maryam Nawaz, 50.

In Pictures - How 10-man India dominated Day 3 of Rajkot Test
In Pictures - How 10-man India dominated Day 3 of Rajkot Test

Yashasvi Jaiswal smashed a rapid hundred before retiring hurt as India stretched their overall lead to 322 with eight wickets in hand to take control of the third Test.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances