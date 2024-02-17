BSF recovers one packet of suspected heroin in Punjab's Amritsar





BSF troops immediately launched an extensive search operation after receiving information regarding the presence of a suspected packet in the border area of Amritsar district.





During the search, at about 8:50 am, the vigilant troops of BSF successfully recovered one packet of suspected heroin.





The narcotics were wrapped with yellow adhesive tape.





This recovery took place in a farming field ahead of the border fence adjacent to Bharopal Village in Amritsar District, officials added.





A piece of reliable information combined with the diligent efforts of BSF troops once again resulted in the successful foiling of the nefarious attempt of the narco-syndicate to pump in the contraband substance into India from across the border. -- ANI

