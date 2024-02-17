BSF jawan injured in gun attack in Manipur





Injured head constable Som Dutt, 45, is from Himachal Pradesh, the official said.





Dutt suffered injuries on his left shoulder when he was hit by a bullet at Sugnu village. He was admitted to a private hospital, he said.





"There have been consistent attacks by armed men for the last three days at Sugnu. On Friday night, they fired from the hill slopes using medium machine guns," the official added.





On Wednesday, armed men attacked Sugnu village, triggering a gunfight with village volunteers stationed in the area.





Last May, Sugnu witnessed severe violence, resulting in the burning of numerous houses and the loss of more than five lives, which compelled hundreds of villagers to seek refuge in relief camps. -- PTI

A Border Security Force jawan was injured in a gun attack in Manipur's Kakching district on Saturday, an official said.