RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bihar govt to review decisions taken by Tejashwi
February 17, 2024  10:04
image
The newly formed National Democratic Alliance government in Bihar headed by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has ordered a review of all decisions taken by the departments headed by former Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav and two Rashtriya Janata Dal ministers Lalit Yadav and Ramanand Yadav in the previous 'Mahagathbandhan' government in the state.

In a letter, dated February 16, 2024, issued by the Cabinet Secretariat department, headed by the CM, officials of the Health, Road Construction, Urban Development and Housing and Rural Works departments have been asked to review the decisions taken during the previous grand alliance government in the state.

These departments were headed by Tejashwi Yadav.

Besides, the government has asked top officials of Public Health Engineering Department (PHED) and Mines and Geology Department to review the decisions taken by former RJD Ministers-- Lalit Yadav and Ramanand Yadavin the previous government.

After winning the floor test in the state assembly on February 12, Kumar had alleged that the RJD indulged in 'corrupt practices' in the previous regime and said the new government would initiate a probe into it. "I gave them (RJD leaders) respect, but they indulged in corrupt practices. Will launch a probe against alleged corruption by RJD leaders in the previous government".

Praising the decision taken by the Cabinet Secretariat department, senior Janata Dal-United leader, Neeraj Kumar, said, "It's a good decision taken by the NDA government in Bihar. Our government under the leadership of CM Nitish Kumar has a strict policy of zero tolerance against corruption. All decisions taken by the RJD ministers will now be reviewed and probe will be ordered based on findings. Action will be initiated against those leaders (RJD) who are found guilty."

Commenting on the decision taken by the NDA government, RJD Bihar unit spokesperson Mrityunjay Tiwary said, "The CM and BJP leaders are scared of our leader Tejashwi Yadav. The previous Mahagathbandhan government did a lot of people-friendly work and took major decisions like employment to seven to eight lakh youngsters and providing social security to the economically and socially weaker sections of the society."

"They (NDA) are also scared of welfare initiatives taken by the previous government which benefitted lakhs of people in the state. RJD is not scared of any probe/reviewlet them (NDA government) do whatever they want to," Tiwary added.   -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Now, It's Shah Rukh Vs Sunny Deol
Now, It's Shah Rukh Vs Sunny Deol

Of the top four companies, which collectively hold more than half of India's market share, two have pitted Shah Rukh Khan and Sunny Deol against each other.

Hybrid Vehicles May Race Ahead
Hybrid Vehicles May Race Ahead

Hybrids have helped Maruti acquire leadership in SUVs, a segment that was never its forte. Toyota has also risen with the hybrid tide to clock its highest-ever annual sales in 2023.

Putin responsible for Navalny's death: Biden
Putin responsible for Navalny's death: Biden

United States President Joe Biden said that he is 'outraged' by the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Who Inspired Ashwin To Be A Spinner?
Who Inspired Ashwin To Be A Spinner?

'The biggest turning point in Ashwin's career was when he switched to bowling off-spin. And I must thank my wife Chitra for that decision.'

Farmers tear-gassed again as talks with ministers inconclusive
Farmers tear-gassed again as talks with ministers inconclusive

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands,...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances