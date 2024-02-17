RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Bengal minister, arrested in 'ration scam', removed from post
February 17, 2024  09:29
image
The West Bengal government removed Jyotirpriya Mallick, behind bars for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore ration distribution scam, as the Forest minister and allocated the department to Birbaha Hansda.

Hansda is the Minister of State for Forests and Self Help -- Self Employment Group (Independent Charge).

The other portfolio of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction under Mallick was allocated to Partha Bhowmick, a senior official said on Friday. 

Bhowmick is the Minister-in-charge of the Irrigation and Waterways Department.

The decision was taken as per the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the official said.

Governor C V Ananda Bose exercised his powers under Article 166(3) of the Constitution and relieved Mallick of his duties as minister with immediate effect, a source in the Raj Bhavan said.

In October last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mallick under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the scam. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Hybrid Vehicles May Race Ahead
Hybrid Vehicles May Race Ahead

Hybrids have helped Maruti acquire leadership in SUVs, a segment that was never its forte. Toyota has also risen with the hybrid tide to clock its highest-ever annual sales in 2023.

Putin responsible for Navalny's death: Biden
Putin responsible for Navalny's death: Biden

United States President Joe Biden said that he is 'outraged' by the reported death of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny.

Who Inspired Ashwin To Be A Spinner?
Who Inspired Ashwin To Be A Spinner?

'The biggest turning point in Ashwin's career was when he switched to bowling off-spin. And I must thank my wife Chitra for that decision.'

Farmers tear-gassed again as talks with ministers inconclusive
Farmers tear-gassed again as talks with ministers inconclusive

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands,...

Discontent among Jharkhand MLAs after cabinet expansion
Discontent among Jharkhand MLAs after cabinet expansion

Basant Soren, JMM supremo Shibu Soren's youngest son, and seven others on Friday took oath as ministers in Jharkhand's Champai Soren-led government.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances