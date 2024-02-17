Bengal minister, arrested in 'ration scam', removed from post

The West Bengal government removed Jyotirpriya Mallick, behind bars for his alleged involvement in a multi-crore ration distribution scam, as the Forest minister and allocated the department to Birbaha Hansda.





Hansda is the Minister of State for Forests and Self Help -- Self Employment Group (Independent Charge).





The other portfolio of Public Enterprises and Industrial Reconstruction under Mallick was allocated to Partha Bhowmick, a senior official said on Friday.





Bhowmick is the Minister-in-charge of the Irrigation and Waterways Department.





The decision was taken as per the advice of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the official said.





Governor C V Ananda Bose exercised his powers under Article 166(3) of the Constitution and relieved Mallick of his duties as minister with immediate effect, a source in the Raj Bhavan said.





In October last year, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had arrested Mallick under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act in connection with the scam. -- PTI

