Ajit Pawar likely to field candidate against Supriya Sule

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Friday sounded the election bugle against Baramati MP Supriya Sule and hinted at fielding a candidate against her cousin in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections.





The Baramati Lok Sabha segment has traditionally been a bastion of Sharad Pawar and his daughter Supriya Sule, however, Maharashtra deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced his intent to field a candidate against her.





Ajit Pawar also said that only if his candidate wins against Sule, he will contest the Assembly elections from Baramati and urged voters to vote for the development of the constituency.





Pawar said that he would field a candidate who has not contested an election earlier, but that person would have the support of those with ample experience.





"Since the formation of Maharashtra state and the commencement of elections till date, it has never happened in Baramati that the deposit of opposition candidate was not forfeited. And I am proud of it," Pawar said on Friday.





He further urged the people to show their love and said, "People will come to you and ask for your votes on emotional issues but it is up to you to decide whether you will vote on emotional grounds or to continue development work and for the welfare of your future generations."





In a veiled attack on Sule, he said, "Those who work, are bound to face allegations. Those who do not work, are bound to remain clean." -- ANI

