RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
About 400 kg of ganja worth Rs 1 cr seized in Andhra; 8 from Haryana held
February 17, 2024  20:36
File image
File image
A total of four quintals (400 kg) of ganja was seized by the police in Bhadradri Kothagudem district of Telangana and eight persons from Haryana, who were allegedly transporting the narcotic substance were arrested, the police said on Saturday. 

A police team during vehicle checking at Bhadrachalam of the district on Friday found the ganja concealed in plastic trays and doormats in a private bus and was being transported to Hyderabad from Odisha's Malkangiri district by the eight persons. 

The seized ganja worth over Rs 1 crore in the grey market was bought by the accused from Odisha and was being transported to Hyderabad for distribution, Bhadradri Kothagudem district superintendent of police B Rohith Raju said. 

A case was registered under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act and further investigation is on. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Four women among 10 killed in TN fireworks factory blast
Four women among 10 killed in TN fireworks factory blast

The mishap occurred around 12.30 pm on Saturday in the chemical mixing room of the firecracker-making unit in the village.

'Jaiswal a superstar in the making'
'Jaiswal a superstar in the making'

Ben Duckett said England deserves credit for inspiring players in the opposition camp to bat aggressively in Test cricket.

Historic! India women stun Japan; enter Badminton Asia Team final
Historic! India women stun Japan; enter Badminton Asia Team final

Indian women shuttlers' progressed to their first-ever final at the Badminton Asia Team Championships after edging out two-time former champions Japan 3-2.

2 Gujarat SPs among 19 booked for abducting, extorting Bhuj firm staffer
2 Gujarat SPs among 19 booked for abducting, extorting Bhuj firm staffer

The probe agency, in the release, did not disclose the exact roles of the accused police officers, citing that it would affect the investigation.

4 reasons why Jefferies has downgraded ITC
4 reasons why Jefferies has downgraded ITC

ITC stock slipped over 4 per cent on Thursday (February 8) after British American Tobacco (BAT) said it could sell some of its stake in the company, recovering partially in trade. The stock of the cigarette-to-hotels conglomerate traded...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances