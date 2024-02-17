RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
2 Guj SPs among 19 booked for abduction, extortion
February 17, 2024  17:08
Representational image
Representational image
Two superintendents of police and three other senior policemen are among 19 persons against whom a case has been registered in connection with the kidnapping and extortion of an employee of a firm in Gujarat's Kutch district, the police said on Saturday. 

The Crime Investigation Department on Thursday registered an FIR against two SPs, three DySPs, a sub-inspector, and owners of Electrotherm Limited, among others, nearly a month after the Supreme Court lifted the stay on the Gujarat high court order directing the probe agency to do the same, they said. 

According to a release issued by the CID, Parmanad Seerwani, a resident of Gandhidham in Kutch district, lodged a police complaint against two company owners and 11 others for kidnapping and extortion committed in December 2015. 

The probe agency, in the release, did not disclose the exact roles of the accused police officers, citing that it would affect the investigation. 

Former Kutch (East) SPs GV Barot and Bhavna Patel and DySPs RD Desai, DS Vaghela and VJ Gadhvi, and sub-inspector NK Chauhan have been named in the FIR, the release stated. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal's century swells India's lead
3rd Test PHOTOS: Jaiswal's century swells India's lead

Images from Day 3 of the third Test between India and England at the Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot on Saturday.

ED to quiz Naveen Patnaik's MLA in college land irregularities case
ED to quiz Naveen Patnaik's MLA in college land irregularities case

The probe agency has issued summons to Samal and his son Prayaskanti in connection with Barapada Engineering College land irregularities, they added.

Jyothi Yarraji smashes own record!
Jyothi Yarraji smashes own record!

Jyothi Yarraji rewrites own NR to win 60m hurdles gold at Asian Indoor Athletics Championships

The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart
The Kashmir bat factory that stole Sachin's heart

Sachin visited bat-manufacturing unit in Kashmir, pleased with quality of willow

Will it be Ajit Pawar's wife vs Supriya Sule in Baramati?
Will it be Ajit Pawar's wife vs Supriya Sule in Baramati?

The campaign vehicle carried a banner with photographs of Sunetra Pawar and Ajit Pawar with the symbol of the Nationalist Congress Party.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances