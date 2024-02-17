2 Guj SPs among 19 booked for abduction, extortion





The Crime Investigation Department on Thursday registered an FIR against two SPs, three DySPs, a sub-inspector, and owners of Electrotherm Limited, among others, nearly a month after the Supreme Court lifted the stay on the Gujarat high court order directing the probe agency to do the same, they said.





According to a release issued by the CID, Parmanad Seerwani, a resident of Gandhidham in Kutch district, lodged a police complaint against two company owners and 11 others for kidnapping and extortion committed in December 2015.





The probe agency, in the release, did not disclose the exact roles of the accused police officers, citing that it would affect the investigation.





Former Kutch (East) SPs GV Barot and Bhavna Patel and DySPs RD Desai, DS Vaghela and VJ Gadhvi, and sub-inspector NK Chauhan have been named in the FIR, the release stated. -- PTI

