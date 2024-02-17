RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


15 arrested for planning to use unfair means in constable exam in UP
February 17, 2024  16:46
Fifteen people were arrested on Saturday for allegedly planning to use unfair means in the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board exam for recruitment of constables. 

Additional superintendent of police of Dhananjay Kushwaha said, "We have arrested these men for planning to use unfair means in the exam. The accused are being questioned. The arrest was made by the surveillance team of the Kotwali police station." 

The officer declined to comment on the modus operandi of the arrested accused. 

The police and local administration across the state are on alert in the wake of the exam being held on Saturday and Sunday. 

District magistrate Prem Ranjan Singh said, "Senior administrative officials along with the local police are taking all measures to successfully conduct the police recruitment exam and ensure that no unfair means are used." 

In eastern Uttar Pradesh's Ballia district, police arrested a man for allegedly taking money from candidates on the promise that he will make them clear the exam. -- PTI
