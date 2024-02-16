



Earlier, on Wednesday, the chairperson of the Congress Parliamentary Party filed her nomination for the Rajya Sabha elections from Rajasthan.





"I am writing to address a significant concern regarding the incomplete and concealment of details of immovable assets in Form 26 filed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi. In Para 7 B of the aforementioned Form 26, under the section detailing immovable assets, Sonia Gandhi mentioned the ownership of a share in the inherited property in Italy.





"However, crucial details such as the specific location of the property, whether it is situated in Rome, Florence, Milan, Trento, or any other city, have been united. Additionally, pertinent information regarding the percentage share in the feathered property, whether it is 25% or more, has not been disclosed Instead, Column ( has been stated as "Not Applicable," thereby raising questions of transparency in the disclosure of information of concealment and a lack of transparency" read the letter by Tanwar.





"The failure to provide specific details regarding the aforementioned property, including its location and the percentage shore owned, rames concerns of a deliberate attempt to cover up pertinent information that should be made available to the public.





All relevant details must port in immovable assets, including location. share percentage, survey manner, area, and approximate current value, are explicitly mentioned to ensure transparency and integrity in the process," she added in her letter.





"In light of the incomplete disclosure and concealment of crucial details regarding innovative assets in Form 26, it is my strong recommendation that the nomination of Sonia Gandhi be rejected unless the necessary formation is provided in full as required. Failure to rectify prompted disclosing assets may cause me to question the values and integrity of the election process, and it is essential to uphold the principles of transparency and accountability in this matter of public interest." the letter read further.





The national president of the Congress president for almost 22 years, between 1998 and 2022, and a five-time Lok Sabha MP from Rae Bareli in Uttar Pradesh, Sonia revealed that she wouldn't seek a fresh term from the seat this time.

BJP leader Yogendra Singh Tanwar, the agent of the party's Rajya Sabha candidate Chunnilal Garasiya, wrote to the Returning Officer, Election of Council of States (Rajya Sabha), objecting to what he claimed as an incomplete disclosure of immovable assets in Form 26 filed by Congress leader Sonia Gandhi.