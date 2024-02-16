'Udaan' actress Kavita Chaudhary dies of cardiac arrest





The actor, also popular as the homemaker Lalitaji in the Surf detergent commercials in India in the late 1980s, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago.





"She passed away following cardiac arrest last night around 8.30 pm in Amritsar at the hospital. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to low blood pressure. Her condition became critical later," Ajay Sayal, Chaudhary's nephew, told PTI.





The last rites were held in Amritsar on Friday morning. The actor is survived by Sayal and her niece.





Chaudhary was best known for her portrayal of IPS officer Kalyani Singh in "Udaan", a progressive show about women empowerment, which ran on Doordarshan between 1989 and 1991.

Kavita Chaudhary, star of the popular Doordarshan serial "Udaan", died at a hospital here following cardiac arrest on Thursday night. She was 67.