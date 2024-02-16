RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'Udaan' actress Kavita Chaudhary dies of cardiac arrest
February 16, 2024  13:47
Kavita Chaudhary in Udaan
Kavita Chaudhary in Udaan
Kavita Chaudhary, star of the popular Doordarshan serial "Udaan", died at a hospital here following cardiac arrest on Thursday night. She was 67. 

 The actor, also popular as the homemaker Lalitaji in the Surf detergent commercials in India in the late 1980s, was admitted to the hospital a few days ago. 

 "She passed away following cardiac arrest last night around 8.30 pm in Amritsar at the hospital. She was admitted to the hospital a few days ago due to low blood pressure. Her condition became critical later," Ajay Sayal, Chaudhary's nephew, told PTI. 

 The last rites were held in Amritsar on Friday morning. The actor is survived by Sayal and her niece. 

 Chaudhary was best known for her portrayal of IPS officer Kalyani Singh in "Udaan", a progressive show about women empowerment, which ran on Doordarshan between 1989 and 1991.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday
Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands,...

'Fear of ED, CBI, greed for power makes them leave the Congress'
'Fear of ED, CBI, greed for power makes them leave the Congress'

'Can you believe Ashok Chavan was with me in the senior leaders' meeting one day, and next day morning, he switched sides!'

Manipur's Churachandpur tense after fresh violence kills 1
Manipur's Churachandpur tense after fresh violence kills 1

The violence broke out in the district on Thursday night as the mob barged into the government complex and torched vehicles hours after a head constable of the district police was suspended after he was seen with gunmen in a purported...

Tendulkars Visit The Taj Mahal
Tendulkars Visit The Taj Mahal

Sachin Tendulkar spent nearly an hour at the monument as he clicked pictures with Anjali on the Diana Bench.

Will Ishan Kishan be allowed to play in IPL 2024?
Will Ishan Kishan be allowed to play in IPL 2024?

Ishan Kishan's reluctance to play first-class cricket and focus only on the IPL forced the BCCI to make a minimum number of Ranji Trophy games mandatory for players in order to be eligible for IPL's auction pool.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances