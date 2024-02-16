RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
Two Iranian warships arrive in Sri Lanka on formal visit to foster ties: Official
February 16, 2024  23:55
Representational image
Representational image
Two Iranian warships--IRINS and Tonb-- arrived in Colombo on Friday on a formal visit to engage in fostering cooperation with the Sri Lankan Navy, said an official statement, amidst the talks of Colombo preparing to join the international coalition against the Houthi rebels attacks on Merchant ships in the Red Sea. 

"The Navy had welcomed the two ships IRINS Bushehr and Tonb. Bushehr is 107 meters long with a crew of 270 while Tonb is 94 meters long with a crew of 250. The two Naval personnel are to engage in activities of fostering cooperation,' the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement. 

The commanding officers of the warships are scheduled to call on the Commander Western Naval Area and director general operations of the Sri Lankan Navy during their stay in the country. 

"Additionally, naval personnel from both nations are anticipated to participate in various programmes aimed at fostering cooperation. Furthermore, the crew members of the Iranian ships will have the opportunity to visit several tourist attractions in Sri Lanka," the statement said. 

The duo of Iranian Naval Ships are scheduled to depart the island on February 19.

The visit of Iranian warships assumed significance as the Sri Lanka Navy is currently preparing to join the international coalition against Houthi rebel attacks on merchant shipping. 

It was alleged that Houthi rebels were being backed by Iran. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ashwin rushes home to visit 'unwell mother'; pulls out of 3rd Test
Ashwin rushes home to visit 'unwell mother'; pulls out of 3rd Test

After picking up his coveted 500th Test wicket on Day 2 of the third Test in Rajkot, Ravichandran Ashwin withdrew from the ongoing Test on the same day itself.

Hong Kong busts $1.8-bn money laundering syndicate with India links, 7 held
Hong Kong busts $1.8-bn money laundering syndicate with India links, 7 held

The syndicate used "stooge" bank accounts and shell companies to transfer the largest amount linked to a single case recorded in the city, the Customs and Excise Department of Hong Kong said.

Future of IT industry: 60K more jobs & revenue of $254 bn
Future of IT industry: 60K more jobs & revenue of $254 bn

The domestic technology industry's revenue is projected to grow 3.8 per cent to $254 billion this fiscal, industry body Nasscom said on Friday and highlighted creation of 60,000 more jobs during this period. The industry had clocked a...

BJP, Cong leaders stopped from going to Sandeshkhali
BJP, Cong leaders stopped from going to Sandeshkhali

Senior leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Congress were stopped by police on Friday from visiting the trouble-torn Sandeshkhali, escalating the political tensions in the state as the leaders accused West Bengal Chief Minister...

Govt okays maritime aircraft among Rs 84,560-cr defence buy
Govt okays maritime aircraft among Rs 84,560-cr defence buy

The proposals cleared by the DAC include new-generation anti-tank mines, air defence tactical control radar, heavy-weight torpedoes, medium-range maritime reconnaissance and multi-mission maritime aircraft, flight refueller aircraft and...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances