Two Iranian warships arrive in Sri Lanka on formal visit to foster ties: Official





"The Navy had welcomed the two ships IRINS Bushehr and Tonb. Bushehr is 107 meters long with a crew of 270 while Tonb is 94 meters long with a crew of 250. The two Naval personnel are to engage in activities of fostering cooperation,' the Sri Lankan Navy said in a statement.





The commanding officers of the warships are scheduled to call on the Commander Western Naval Area and director general operations of the Sri Lankan Navy during their stay in the country.





"Additionally, naval personnel from both nations are anticipated to participate in various programmes aimed at fostering cooperation. Furthermore, the crew members of the Iranian ships will have the opportunity to visit several tourist attractions in Sri Lanka," the statement said.





The duo of Iranian Naval Ships are scheduled to depart the island on February 19.





The visit of Iranian warships assumed significance as the Sri Lanka Navy is currently preparing to join the international coalition against Houthi rebel attacks on merchant shipping.





It was alleged that Houthi rebels were being backed by Iran. -- PTI

