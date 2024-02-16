TN ex-minister Senthil Balaji's remand extended





He was arrested by the Enforcement Directorate in June 2023 in a money laundering case.





Principal sessions judge S Alli, before whom Senthil Balaji was produced by the prosecution through video-conferencing from Central Prison, extended his judicial custody till February 20.





Further, Balaji's counsel informed the court that the DMK leader has filed a petition to discharge him from the money laundering case.





Originally, the judge had on January 11 posted the case for framing of charges against Balaji. However, when the matter came up for hearing on January 22, Senior counsel S Prabakaran, appearing for Balaji informed the court that the DMK leader has filed a petition to defer the trial till the disposal of the predicate offence.





After hearing elaborate arguments from both sides, the judge had on February 15 dismissed the petition filed by Balaji.





The court had also directed the police to produce Balaji in person today.





When the case came up for hearing on Friday, counsel for Balaji informed the court that Balaji has filed a petition to discharge him from the money laundering case. He also requested the court to postpone the framing of charges.





Thereafter, Balaji was produced through video conferencing and his remand was extended till February 20.

A sessions court in Chennai on Friday extended former Tamil Nadu minister V Senthil Balaji's remand till February 20.