RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
They killed Navalny: Amnesty International
February 16, 2024  18:22
image
Agnes Callamard, Secretary General, Amnesty International, says, "They killed him. I am heartbroken. I am thinking of his wife and kids, his friends and colleagues. RIP courageous #AlexeiNavalny. May you find many wonderful rivers to swim in."

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison, Al Jazeera reported on Friday, citing state media.

The death of the jailed Russian-opposition leader, 47, has been reported by state media which further cited the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence.

Al Jazeera cited a statement put out by state media quoting the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region which said that Navalny 'felt bad' after a walk and lost consciousness 'almost immediately'.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

In Pictures - Ashwin takes 500 but Duckett steals the show
In Pictures - Ashwin takes 500 but Duckett steals the show

Ben Duckett's hundred overshadowed Ravichandran Ashwin's monumental feat as England stormed to 207/2 at stumps on Day 2.

Everyone leaving Congress, only...:Modi
Everyone leaving Congress, only...:Modi

'This is what happens to a party when it gets trapped in the vicious circle of nepotism and dynastic politics'

Which Movie Did Nushrratt Watch?
Which Movie Did Nushrratt Watch?

Film folk arrived to watch singer Guru Randhawa make his acting debut in a feature film called Kuch Khattaa Ho Jaay in the film's special screening.

500 Wickets Club Welcomes Ashwin
500 Wickets Club Welcomes Ashwin

He is the ninth bowler and fifth spinner to complete the feat in Tests.

'500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler!'
'500 Test wickets for a one-in-a-million bowler!'

Ravichandran Ashwin became the second Indian bowler after former skipper Anil Kumble to take 500 Test wickets.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances