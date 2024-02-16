They killed Navalny: Amnesty International

They killed Navalny: Amnesty InternationalFebruary 16, 2024 18:22
Agnes Callamard, Secretary General, Amnesty International, says, "They killed him. I am heartbroken. I am thinking of his wife and kids, his friends and colleagues. RIP courageous #AlexeiNavalny. May you find many wonderful rivers to swim in."
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison, Al Jazeera reported on Friday, citing state media.
The death of the jailed Russian-opposition leader, 47, has been reported by state media which further cited the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence.
Al Jazeera cited a statement put out by state media quoting the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region which said that Navalny 'felt bad' after a walk and lost consciousness 'almost immediately'.