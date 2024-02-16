They killed Navalny: Amnesty International





Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny has died in prison, Al Jazeera reported on Friday, citing state media.





The death of the jailed Russian-opposition leader, 47, has been reported by state media which further cited the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region where he had been serving his sentence.





Al Jazeera cited a statement put out by state media quoting the prison service of the Yamalo-Nenets region which said that Navalny 'felt bad' after a walk and lost consciousness 'almost immediately'.

Agnes Callamard, Secretary General, Amnesty International, says, "They killed him. I am heartbroken. I am thinking of his wife and kids, his friends and colleagues. RIP courageous #AlexeiNavalny. May you find many wonderful rivers to swim in."