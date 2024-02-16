The Ashok Chavan interview





"There is no political decision making. There is no implementation of what has been discussed. How can you move forward?" Ashok Chavan tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor Neeta Kolhatkar.

Ashok Chavan, former Maharashtra chief minister, resigned from the Congress party -- which has been home to him and his late father, former chief minister and Union home minister S B Chavan -- joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 14. The next day he filed the nomination for the Rajya Sabha as a BJP candidate.