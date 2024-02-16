RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
The Ashok Chavan interview
February 16, 2024  14:02
image
Ashok Chavan, former Maharashtra chief minister, resigned from the Congress party -- which has been home to him and his late father, former chief minister and Union home minister S B Chavan -- joined the Bharatiya Janata Party on February 14. The next day he filed the nomination for the Rajya Sabha as a BJP candidate.

"There is no political decision making. There is no implementation of what has been discussed. How can you move forward?" Ashok Chavan tells Rediff.com Senior Contributor Neeta Kolhatkar.
Read the interview here.
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?
Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?

Kashmiri youth play cricket in snow-covered Gurez valley.

Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday
Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands,...

Badminton: India women's team assured of historic medal
Badminton: India women's team assured of historic medal

India's women shuttlers assured themselves of a maiden Badminton Asia Team Championships medal by cruising to a 3-0 win over Hong Kong in the quarter-finals.

'Fear of ED, CBI, greed for power makes them leave the Congress'
'Fear of ED, CBI, greed for power makes them leave the Congress'

'Can you believe Ashok Chavan was with me in the senior leaders' meeting one day, and next day morning, he switched sides!'

World TT Team C'ships: Ayhika stuns World No 1 Yingsha
World TT Team C'ships: Ayhika stuns World No 1 Yingsha

Ayhika Mukherjee, ranked 155, punched way above her weight to pull off a brilliant 3-1 win against World No 1 Sun Yingsha.

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances