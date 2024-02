SpiceJet chief submits bid for bankrupt Go First

"SpiceJet's role as the operating partner for the new airline involves providing essential staff, services, and industry expertise. This collaboration is anticipated to generate synergies between the two carriers, leading to improved cost management, revenue growth, and a strengthened market position within the Indian aviation industry," the release said.





Singh, who is the Chairman and Managing Director of SpiceJet, said that he firmly believes that Go First holds immense potential and can be revitalised to work in close synergy with SpiceJet, benefiting both carriers.

SpiceJet chief Ajay Singh along with Busy Bee Airways have submitted a bid for bankrupt Go First. In a release on Friday, SpiceJet said the bid has been submitted by Singh in his personal capacity along with Busy Bee Airways Pvt Ltd.