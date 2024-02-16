RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Snake venom used at Noida raveparty linked to YouTuber
February 16, 2024  21:46
YouTuber Elvish Yadav
The forensic reports of samples collected from a suspected rave party linked to a prominent YouTuber have been confirmed as venom of snake species, officials of the Noida police said on Friday. 

The samples were sent to a forensic laboratory in Jaipur, Rajasthan shortly after the November 3, 2023 incident and their results were received by the police in Noida a few days ago, an officer privy to the probe said. 

"The results of the forensic reports of the sample have confirmed that the substances found from the party spot were indeed venom of cobra and krait species of snakes as was suspected initially in the case," the officer said. 

Six people, including YouTuber Elvish Yadav, were booked under provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act and IPC Section 120A (criminal conspiracy) for allegedly providing snake venom for the suspected rave party at a banquet hall in Noida's Sector 51 on November 3 last year. 

While five of those named in the FIR were arrested, Yadav was questioned in the matter but not arrested. According to police, Yadav, who was not present at the party, is being investigated on charges of providing venom for the event. -- PTI
