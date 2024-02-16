RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Sandeshkhali violence: NCSC delegation submits report to Prez Murmu
February 16, 2024  13:50
BJP supporters in Sandheshkhali
A delegation of the National Commission for Scheduled Castes (NCSC) which visited West Bengal's Sandeshkhali to probe alleged harassment of women by TMC supporters has submitted its report to President Droupadi Murmu, officials said on Friday. 

 A large number of women in Sandeshkhali have claimed that TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters captured swathes of land by force and also sexually harassed them. 

 They are demanding the immediate arrest of Sheikh, who has been absconding since an Enforcement Directorate (ED) team that raided his house in connection with an alleged ration scam was attacked by a mob last month. 

 The NCSC delegation visited Sandeshkhali on Thursday and submitted its report to the President after returning to Delhi, the officials said. PTI
