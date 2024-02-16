Sandeshkhali: Mom assaulted; baby snatched, thrown?





In its notice to the district magistrate of North 24-Parganas district, the National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR) said it has come across a news article regarding a distressing incident of a group of miscreants, accompanied by police officials, carrying out an assault on a woman resident on February 10.





The report indicates that the miscreants forcibly entered her house and physically assaulted her. Shockingly, they also snatched her infant daughter and callously threw her away, the commission said.





In view of the gravity and sensitivity of the matter, the commission has taken cognizance of it and sought a prompt investigation into the incident. The commission called for proper rehabilitation and re-settlement of the family, action against the alleged perpetrators, and an action taken report on the matter.





Sandeshkhali has been tense with a large number of women in the locality accusing Trinamool Congress strongman Shajahan Sheikh and his supporters of "land-grab and sexually assaulting" them under coercion. Sheikh has been absconding since January 5 when a mob attacked Enforcement Directorate (ED) officers during a raid at his residence in connection with an alleged ration scam. PTI

