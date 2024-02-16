RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Obvious to me Navalny was killed: Zelenskyy
February 16, 2024  18:41
Alexei Navalny on a video image from last year
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Russian leader Vladimir Putin must be held accountable for the death of opposition leader Alexey Navalny, following reports of his death.  

 'Alexey Navalny died in a Russian prison -- it is obvious for me that he was killed,'' Zelenskyy told reporters at a joint news conference in Berlin with German chancellor Olaf Scholz, reports CNN.

''Putin does not care who dies as long as he stays in his position - and this is why he should lose everything. This is why he should lose the war and he should be held accountable for the crimes that were committed on his behalf,'' Zelensky went on to say. 

''Like thousands of others who have been tortured to death because of this single Russian leader,'' Zelensky said.
