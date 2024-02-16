RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise EmailShopping


Create Account

« Back
'No one knows who funds the BJP'
February 16, 2024  09:25
image
The Supreme Court of India in a path-breaking verdict on Thursday, February 15, 2024, told the State Bank of India to disclose the names of all the contributors of electoral bonds to the Election Commission of India.

Electoral bonds -- introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government -- was put in practice in January 2018 -- and allowed corporates and individuals to donate money to political parties without any limit.A donor has to buy electoral bonds from the State Bank of India and donate funds to a political party of his/her choice.

There has been criticism from Opposition parties on electoral bonds, data with the Election Commission of India and the Association for Democratic Reforms shows that that the bulk of the funds via the bonds went one political party, the Bharatiya Janata Party.

Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff.com spoke to Dr Jaya Thakur, general secretary, Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee, one of the petitioners against the electoral bonds, on why she went to court and why she felt electoral bonds lacked transparency.

Read the interview here
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?
Ready To Play Cricket In The Snow?

Kashmiri youth play cricket in snow-covered Gurez valley.

Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday
Govt-farmers talk stuck, farmers to stay, 2 sides to meet on Sunday

Union Agriculture and Farmer Welfare Minister Munda, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai represented the Centre at the meeting over the farmer unions' various demands,...

Karnataka: BJP-JD(S) to fight for second Rajya Sabha seat
Karnataka: BJP-JD(S) to fight for second Rajya Sabha seat

The Rajya Sabha election scene in Karnataka heated up with the Bharatiya Janata Party-Janata Dal (Secular) combine fielding its second candidate, even though the alliance has the strength to win only one out four seats.

SC junks legal framework enabling electoral bonds
SC junks legal framework enabling electoral bonds

A five-judge constitution bench headed by Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud held that the 2018 scheme was 'violative' of the constitutional right to freedom of speech and expression and right to information.

5 Maharashtra MLAs skip Cong meet post Chavan's exit
5 Maharashtra MLAs skip Cong meet post Chavan's exit

At least five Congress MLAs did not attend a meeting of the party's lawmakers in Maharashtra on Thursday, called in the aftermath of the high-profile exit of former chief minister Ashok Chavan that has triggered speculation about more...

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances