Look out notice issued against Haldwani violence mastermind
February 16, 2024  10:16
A medical checkup after curfew relaxation
A look out notice has been issued against Haldwani violence key accused Abdul Malik and his son Abdul Moid, while five more rioters have been arrested, police said on Friday. 

 With the fresh arrests, the total number of rioters held in connection with incidents of stone pelting and arson triggered by the demolition of a madrassa in the town on February 8 has climbed to 42, they said. 

 Malik had constructed the madrassa and had vehemently opposed its demolition. He is said to be the mastermind behind the clashes. 

 Relaxation of curfew for a few hours with certain restrictions continued on Friday in Banbhoolpura area, which was the epicentre of the violence. However, internet service in the area remained suspended for the eighth day. 

 Authorities on Thursday had relaxed curfew in Banbhoolpura area of the town for varied durations. 

 Violence broke out on February 8 over the demolition of an illegally built madrassa in the Banbhoolpura area, with locals hurling stones and petrol bombs at municipal workers and police, forcing many police personnel to seek refuge at a police station, which the mob then set on fire. 

 In the violence, six rioters were killed and more than a 100, including police personnel and mediapersons, were injured, according to the police.PTI
